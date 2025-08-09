Samsung Galaxy S24 Discount Price In India: If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, then this is the perfect time to grab a deal. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now available with a massive price cut of Rs 50,000, making this premium flagship much more affordable. This smartphone remains relevant in the market, even with its successor already released.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on Android 14 OS and promises seven major Android upgrades from Samsung, keeping it up to date for the next few years. So, if you have been looking to get a flagship phone but don’t want to spend a lot, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could be the perfect fit for you.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Discount Price On Amazon And Flipkart

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra is still a strong player in the premium smartphone segment, and it’s now selling at big discounts. On Amazon India, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 84,999 — a massive Rs 50,000 less than its launch price. Buyers using an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card can get up to Rs 2,549 cashback, and the offer is available on the Titanium Grey colour. There’s also an exchange offer of up to Rs 33,400.

Flipkart is offering a similar deal, listing the phone for Rs 81,799, which is Rs 48,039 lower than its original price. Customers paying with a Flipkart Axis Bank Card can save an extra Rs 4,000. An exchange offer can reduce the price by up to Rs 57,850, depending on the old phone’s condition. EMI plans start from Rs 2,876 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 2,600 nits, ensuring vibrant visuals even under bright sunlight. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with the Adreno 750 GPU, it delivers exceptional performance for heavy multitasking and gaming without lag.

On the photography front, the device houses a versatile quad-camera setup at the rear, including a 200MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide lens offering a 120-degree field of view, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. A 12MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless Qi charging support, while S Pen compatibility enhances productivity and creative possibilities.