Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets Massive Discount On THIS Platform; Check Camera, Battery, And Other Specs

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Discount Offer: Planning to buy a new smartphone at a massive discount? This is the perfect time to upgrade your device without breaking the bank. Now, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has received a significant price cut on Amazon, making it more accessible to premium smartphone buyers. Originally priced much higher, the flagship device is now available for ₹83,990 after a 38% discount. The original price of the smartphone was Rs 1,34,999.

The smartphone runs on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14. Samsung promises seven years of software updates and security patches. Consumers can purchase the smartphone in various colour options, including Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications

The device features a stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and sharp QHD+ resolution, offering an immersive visual experience. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset—an octa-core processor clocked at up to 3.39 GHz—ensuring top-tier performance.

Users can choose from generous storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB to suit their needs. On the photography front, the phone stands out with a versatile quad-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an additional 10MP telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 12MP front-facing camera.

The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support, the device keeps up with demanding usage. Connectivity is seamless, with support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, NFC, and USB Type-C.