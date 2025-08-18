Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets Massive Price Cut In India; Check Camera, Battery, Display And Other Features

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price Cut In India: If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone this month, there couldn't be a better time to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at one of its lowest prices ever, making flagship-level innovation more accessible than ever before.

The smartphone is originally launched at Rs 1,29,999 and now available on Flipkart for nearly half that amount, after a major price cut following the arrival of the Galaxy S25 Ultra earlier this year. Alongside premium specs and a future-ready feature set, the device runs on Android OS and is set to receive seven years of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, ensuring long-lasting performance and peace of mind for buyers.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Flipkart Deal

The device (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) is currently listed on Flipkart at Rs 81,488, which is already a massive drop from its original launch price of Rs 1,34,999 which is a flat 39% discount. The deal becomes even more attractive if you choose to exchange your old smartphone for additional savings. On top of that, buyers can also avail 5% cashback (up to Rs 4,000 per statement quarter) when purchasing through the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications

The latest flagship comes with a premium titanium frame and a stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that delivers up to 2600 nits peak brightness with a 1–120Hz adaptive refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and improved outdoor visibility thanks to a 75% reduction in screen reflections. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air Price Leaked In India; Check Expected Keynote, Pre-Order, Sale And Stable iOS 26 Build Date)

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging for added convenience. Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with advanced AI features like Live Translate and Circle to Search.

The smartphone is all integrated within One UI 6.1 (Android 14), backed by a solid seven-year update promise. On the photography front, the smartphone packs an impressive 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP 5x telephoto lens, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera, making it a versatile shooter across scenarios.