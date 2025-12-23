Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets Price Cut On THIS Platform; Check Camera, Battery, Display And Other Specs

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price In India: If you are planning to buy the premium flagship smartphone before 2026 then this is the perfect time to grab the offer. Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently available on Flipkart at a heavy discount, bringing its effective price below Rs 75,000. The smartphone is offered in Titanium Gray and Titanium Black colour options.

This makes the phone much more affordable, especially for buyers who skipped it earlier due to its high launch price. The discount offer gets even more attractive with exchange deals and added benefits, making it one of the best flagship smartphone deals available online right now.

With its premium design, powerful performance, and advanced camera setup, the Galaxy S24 Ultra continues to be a top choice for Android users. However, the final price may change based on the selected variant and ongoing offers.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness. It runs on Android 14 and Samsung has promised seven major Android OS upgrades. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with the Adreno 750 GPU for high-performance tasks.

On the photography front, the device sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 200MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto shooter with OIS. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Discount Price In India

The 12GB RAM variant with 256GB internal storage is now available in India for under Rs 75,000, including exchange benefits of up to Rs 57,400, depending on the condition of the old phone. The smartphone’s original price on Flipkart is listed at Rs 1,34,999. Adding further, select credit card users can get up to Rs 4,000 extra discount, which can further reduce the final price.