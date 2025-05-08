Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge India Launch Confirmed, Could Debut With 200MP Primary Camera; Check Expected Specs, Price

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge India Launch: South Korean giant Samsung has announced India official launch date for the much-anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone in the Indian market. The company has announced the event titled "Galaxy S25 Edge: Beyond Slim" through its social media platforms. The company has confirmed that it will launch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone on May 13 at 1:00 PM.

To recall, Samsung teased the Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone earlier this year at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone is expected to offer in Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.65-inch display with ultra-thin bezels, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 2,600 nits. The device is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. In terms of cameras, the handset may come with a 200MP wide-angle primary sensor, while the front may house a 12MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Ready to go beyond slim? Join us on May 13, 2025 at 1 PM to check out the slimmest Galaxy S Series ever.

Register now: https://t.co/1Ah8RM3msp#GalaxyAI #GalaxyS25 Edge #Samsung pic.twitter.com/mpZF6IIgCp — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) May 8, 2025

On the software side, the phone will run Android 15-based One UI 7. The device is also believed to pack a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. Adding further, the smartphone could come with a dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB-C 3.2 port.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Price In India (Expected)

The phone is expected to be priced at 1,500,000 won (approximately Rs 89,200) for the 256GB model, while the 512GB variant may cost around 1,630,000 won (approximately Rs 97,000). Interested viewers can catch the live unveiling on Samsung’s official YouTube channel and across its social media platforms.