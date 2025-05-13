Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched In India With 200MP Main Camera And AI Features; Check Camera, Battery And Price

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge India Launch: Following the global launch, Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone in India. It is the slimmest smartphone and comes in two storage variants. This is the fourth smartphone in the Galaxy S25 Edge lineup sitting just below the Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone.

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone comes in two storage models which includes 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants and comes in Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack colour options. Notably, the dual SIM smartphone runs on the Android 15 operating system topped with company’s own layer of One Ui 7.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 1440x3120 pixels. The display supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals and is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC for Galaxy. On the photography front, the smartphone features a powerful 200MP main camera along with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 12MP shooter at the front.

The smartphone is powered by a 3,900mAh battery. It supports 25W fast charging, Qi wireless charging, and Samsung’s Wireless PowerShare feature for reverse wireless charging. The smartphone sports a latest Galaxy AI features like Drawing Assist and Audio Eraser, It comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price And Launch Offer

It is available in two variants — 12GB+256GB priced at Rs 1,09,999 and 12GB+512GB priced at Rs 1,21,999. The pre-orders for the smartphone begin on May 13 from 2 PM across both online and offline retail stores in India. Customers who pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge will receive a complimentary storage upgrade worth Rs 12,000. Adding further, buyers can take advantage of up to 9 months of no-cost EMI options on the device.