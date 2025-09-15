Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G Launched In India With Storage Upgrade And Cashback Offer; Check Camera, Battery, Display, Price

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G Price In India: Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 FE 5G in the Indian market. As the latest addition to the flagship S25 Series, the smartphone comes with One UI 8, based on Android 16, along with new Galaxy AI features. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is likely to compete with the OnePlus 13s, Pixel 9a, iPhone 16e, and Vivo X200 FE.

The company has promised seven generations of OS updates and seven years of security patches, ensuring long-term reliability for users investing in Samsung's AI-powered ecosystem—similar to the software support policy for the Galaxy S25. The phone is available in Navy, Jet Black, and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G Specifications

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1900 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Exynos 2400 processor, built on a 4nm process—the same SoC that powers the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+. The phone sports a premium glass finish with an aluminum frame, measuring 7.4mm in thickness and weighing 190 grams.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,900mAh battery. It supports 45W wired fast charging, and with a compatible adapter (sold separately). The company claims it can reach up to 65% charge in just 30 minutes. On the photography front, the Galaxy S25 FE is equipped with a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom and OIS. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 16, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, And Google Pixel 10 To Get Massive Discounts; Check Price)

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G AI Features

The smartphone is packed with several AI-powered features. With Generative Edit, the phone can detect people in the background of your photos and suggest removing them for a cleaner shot. The Portrait Studio feature lets users create personalized avatars with more natural-looking facial expressions. Adding further, there is also Audio Eraser, which helps remove unwanted sounds from videos by isolating specific audio elements such as voices, music, wind, crowd noise, or background interference.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G Price In India, Availability And Launch Offers

The smartphone has been launched at the same starting price as its predecessor. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 59,999, while the 256GB version costs Rs 65,999. The top-end 512GB variant comes in at Rs 77,999. As part of the launch offers, buyers of the 256GB model will get a free upgrade to the 512GB version. Customers can also avail a Rs 5,000 bank cashback and enjoy no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months.

The phone will be available for purchase starting September 29 on Samsung.com, in Samsung Exclusive Stores, at select authorised retail stores, and on various online portals.