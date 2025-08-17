Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Gets Massive Price Cut In India; Check Camera, Battery, And Price

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Price Cut In India: If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone to own one of the top Android flagship smartphones without paying the hefty price, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is now available at a significant discount on Amazon.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series was one of the best lineups by Samsung. The series includes the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The premium smartphone is offered in Titanium Grey and Titanium Silver blue colour options in the country.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Price Cut In India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) is listed on Amazon India at Rs 1,08,550, down from its original price of Rs 1,29,999. Prime members can earn up to 5% back with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, while non-Prime users get 3% back. Customers can also save up to Rs 31,000 with Exchange and enjoy EMI interest savings of up to Rs 4,887.85 on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Specifications

It features a stunning 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, it is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage, ensuring smooth performance even for demanding users. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Get Massive Price Cut On THIS Platform Ahead Of iPhone 17 India Launch; Check Camera, Display And Other Features)

The device supports the S Pen and comes with a versatile quad-camera setup, including a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and two telephoto cameras with 3x and 5x optical zoom, while the 12MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, making it a complete package for productivity, entertainment, and photography.