Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets massive price cut in India after Galaxy S26 series launch; Check specs and other features

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price In India: If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone, this is the perfect time to purchase the device. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has received a fresh price cut in India following the launch of the Galaxy S26 series. Samsung has launched their first major flagship smartphone S26 series on February 25, featuring Galaxy S26 Ultra with S-Pen support, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26. This move makes Samsung’s premium flagship more affordable for buyers looking for top-tier features at a reduced cost.

The device is known for its powerful performance, advanced camera system, and sleek design. The Galaxy S25 Ultra continues to be a strong contender in the high-end smartphone segment. With the latest price revision, it has become an even more attractive option for users planning an upgrade. Let's have a quick look at the new price, offers, and why this flagship still holds its value in 2026.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Discounted price

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The company has slashed the prices of all three variants of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with the biggest savings on the base model. The 12GB + 256GB variant, earlier priced at Rs 1,29,999, is now available for Rs 1,19,999. The 512GB model has seen a smaller drop, now costing Rs 1,39,999 instead of Rs 1,41,999, while the top-end 1TB version is priced at Rs 1,65,999, down from Rs 1,69,999.

On top of this, buyers can save even more through Vijay Sales. The retailer is offering an additional Rs 10,000 discount on select bank cards, including HDFC, ICICI, and OneCard. This brings the effective price of the base model down to Rs 1,09,999, making it a much more attractive deal for a premium flagship. The offer is currently visible on Vijay Sales’ official website. (Also Read: Vivo T5x 5G launched in India with 7,200mAh battery; Check camera, display, price and bank discount offers)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications

The smartphone features a stunning 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, it is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage, ensuring smooth performance even for demanding users. (Also Read: Apple Turns 50: From Steve Jobs’ garage to world’s most powerful tech gadgets; Know story behind iPhone, iPad, MacBook and AirPods empire)

The device supports the S Pen and comes with a versatile quad-camera setup, including a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and two telephoto cameras with 3x and 5x optical zoom, while the 12MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, making it a complete package for productivity, entertainment, and photography.