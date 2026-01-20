Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications Leaked; Check Expected India Launch Date, Display, Battery And Price

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series India Launch: South Korean giant Samsung is expected to launch its next flagship, the Galaxy S26 series, in India in the coming weeks. The lineup is likely to include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. If everything goes as planned, Samsung could introduce notable changes in design, display sizes, cameras, and even its chipset strategy. Meanwhile, several specifications have already leaked ahead of the official launch.

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications (Leaked)

The Galaxy S26 series is shaping up with impressive display and camera features. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch M14 AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy S26+ could sport a slightly smaller 6.7-inch M14 AMOLED screen with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 2K resolution.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The base Galaxy S26 is expected to come with a compact 6.3-inch M14 AMOLED display featuring LTPO technology, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and HDR10+ support. The series may follow Samsung’s usual dual-chip strategy, offering the Exynos 2600 in select regions and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in others.

In terms of cameras, the S26 Ultra is expected to retain its quad-camera setup, including a 200MP primary sensor, 50MP ultrawide, 12MP 3x telephoto, and 50MP 5x telephoto lens. The S26 and S26+ could feature a triple-camera system with a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide, and 12MP 3x telephoto lens. (Also Read: Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: Google Pixel 9a, Pixel 10 Get Massive Discount; Check Price, Camera, Battery, Display And Other Specs)

The Galaxy S26 may house a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging, while the S26+ could get a 4,900mAh cell with 45W charging, Qi2 wireless support, and USB 3.2, and the S26 Ultra is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series India Launch And Price (Expected)

According to reports, Samsung may launch the Galaxy S26 series at Galaxy Unpacked 2026 on February 25, with sales expected to start in the first week of March. In India, the Galaxy S26 could start at Rs 84,999, the Galaxy S26 Plus around Rs 99,999, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra near Rs 1,34,999.