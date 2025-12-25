Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus And S26 Ultra Launch Likely On THIS Date - Expected Price, Camera, Battery & More

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Timeline: Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S25 lineups, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series is likely to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event in February 2026. Reports indicate that the launch event will be held in San Francisco, USA, on February 25, 2026. However, Samsung has not yet shared any official information on the launch date. Notably, the S24 and S25 lineups were launched in January 2024 and January 2025, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series will include at least three models: S26, S26 Plus and the S26 Ultra. All are expected to receive a unified camera module instead of the separate cutouts. Rumours are that the S26 Ultra might feature more rounded corners, new colour options, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset), and several new AI features.

The Galaxy S26 series is expected to continue with QHD+ AMOLED displays. All models will likely support a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature a large 6.9-inch AMOLED screen. The display is also rumoured to include a built-in privacy feature.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Galaxy S26 Plus may also get a 6.9-inch AMOLED display. For comparison, the Galaxy S25 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen. The standard Galaxy S26 is expected to stick with a 6.2-inch display.

Samsung may introduce some camera upgrades across the Galaxy S26 lineup. The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are tipped to receive a new 12-megapixel 3x telephoto camera. This would replace the older 10-megapixel sensor. The 50-megapixel main camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens are likely to remain the same.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra could also get an updated 12-megapixel 3x telephoto camera. The rest of its camera setup is expected to stay unchanged. This includes a 200-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto lens.

Battery capacity may largely stay the same. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to retain a 5,000mAh battery. However, it could support faster 60W charging. The Galaxy S26 Plus may continue with a 4,900mAh battery. However, the standard Galaxy S26 might pack a larger battery with 4,300mAh capacity, up from 4,000mAh on S25.

Prices are expected to remain similar to last year. For reference, the Galaxy S25 was launched in India at Rs 80,999. The S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra were priced from Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively.