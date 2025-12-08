Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Leaks: Could Debut With Exynos 2600 Chipset; Check Expected Camera, Battery, Price And Other Specs

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch: Samsung’s Galaxy S series is one of the most famous Android flagship phone lineups. Every year, the South Korean company brings its best features to this series. The same is expected in 2026 with the new Galaxy S26 phones.

A big leak has now given us an early look at Samsung’s 2026 plans. The Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra seem to keep a familiar design but with a more premium look. All three models, known inside the company as M1 (S26), M2 (S26+), and M3 (S26 Ultra), may come with a new pill-shaped camera module that stands out clearly on the back.

As per rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup could arrive in February 2026, breaking a tradition that has held steady for years. The firmware leaked also shows that the Galaxy S26 series will come with One UI 8.5, which is based on Android 16. Reports say that current Galaxy S25 users might get the One UI 8.5 beta update in the second week of December.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Specifications (Leaked)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to come with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset in some regions, while other markets may get Samsung’s own Exynos 2600. It is rumoured to use a powerful 2nm process, which could offer much better performance and improved display quality for the S26 lineup. Samsung may also use its latest M14 AMOLED panels, giving the phones brighter screens and more accurate colours.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may get a larger 5,400mAh battery, while the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus could come with 4,300mAh and 4,900mAh batteries, respectively. On the photography front, the S26 Ultra might feature an upgraded 200MP main sensor, along with the same 50MP ultrawide and 50MP 5x telephoto lenses. A new 12MP sensor is expected for the 3x telephoto camera. (Also Read: Did You Know Your Older Apple iPhones Including iPhone 16 Pro Beat iPhone 17 Pro Models In This Feature? How It Works And Check Price)

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Samsung S26 Plus are said to include a 50MP ISOCELL S5KGNG main camera, a 12MP ISOCELL S5K3LD telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera, which is likely to remain unchanged.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch And Price (Leaked)

The company is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026 in San Francisco in the US. According to reports, the company chose this location to highlight its focus on artificial intelligence (AI). However, the pricing remains unclear for now. However, the company may keep the price tags unchanged from the Galaxy S25 series. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S25 started at Rs 80,999. The Galaxy S25 Plus was launched at Rs 99,999, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra was priced at Rs 1,29,999.