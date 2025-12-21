Advertisement
NewsTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Gets BIS Battery Certification; Check Expected Camera, Display, Processor, Price And India Launch Date
TECHNOLOGY NEWS

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Gets BIS Battery Certification; Check Expected Camera, Display, Processor, Price And India Launch Date

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra India Launch: The company is likely to ship the phone with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 right out of the box. It is expected to carry forward the boxy look of the S25 Ultra. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 12:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Gets BIS Battery Certification; Check Expected Camera, Display, Processor, Price And India Launch Date Image Credit: Social Media/X

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra India Launch: South Korean Giant Samsung has prepared its flagship Galaxy S26 series for the next Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy S26 lineup is set to come with three models which includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and the premium Galaxy S26 Ultra. The battery for the Galaxy S26+ has now been certified by India’s Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). However, the base Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra have already picked up this battery certification.

Adding further, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has approved battery packs for a Samsung phone with the model number SM-S946. This phone is believed to be the Galaxy S26+. Earlier, BIS had also approved batteries for other Galaxy S26 models, including SM-S942 (Galaxy S26/Pro), SM-S947 (the canceled Galaxy S26 Edge), and SM-S948 (Galaxy S26 Ultra).

The certification does not reveal detailed specifications, it confirms that Samsung has begun clearing mandatory approvals ahead of the official launch. The Samsung is likely to ship the phone with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 right out of the box. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to carry forward the boxy look of the S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a large 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3120 QHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 498 PPI, delivering sharp and immersive visuals. The screen is also tipped to use Samsung’s AI-powered Flex Magic Pixel technology, which intelligently controls light emission for better efficiency and viewing comfort.

Under the hood, the flagship is likely to be powered by the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Despite retaining a 5,000mAh battery similar to previous models, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to offer faster charging speeds, supporting 60W wired charging and 20W wireless charging.

On the photography front, the device is tipped to sport a powerful 200-megapixel primary camera, complemented by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and an additional 10-megapixel telephoto sensor, making it a strong contender for mobile photography enthusiasts. (Also Read: OnePlus 15R Launched In India With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5; Check Camera, Battery, Display, Price, Sale Date And , Bank Offers Other Specs)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra India Launch And Price (Expected)

According to recent reports, Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy S26 series at a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, 2026, with San Francisco tipped as the possible venue. In India, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be priced at around Rs 1,34,999. 

