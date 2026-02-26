Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launched in India with 200MP camera: Check price, AI features, battery, display, colour options

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price: Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy S26 series in India on February 25. The new Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with updated hardware, camera improvements, and expanded AI features. It features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset customised for Galaxy.

In India, the Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs. 1,59,999, while the 16GB + 1TB option costs Rs. 1,89,999. The Galaxy S26 is priced at Rs. 87,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and the Galaxy S26+ is priced at Rs. 1,19,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

These two devices are available in Cobalt Violet, White, Black, and Sky Blue, while the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra has additional colour options such as Pink Gold and Silver Shadow. It will be sold via Amazon and the Samsung India online store.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Display and performance

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch display with a 3,120 × 1,440 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports 10-bit colour output and includes a Privacy Display feature that limits screen visibility beyond a 30-degree viewing angle. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Armor 2. The device runs One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 and offers up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Camera and AI features

The Galaxy S26 Ultra includes a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation. It also features a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The rear system supports 8K video and HDR10+ recording. A 12-megapixel front camera supports 4K video.

It also supports dual SIM functionality with Nano-SIM and eSIM options. Satellite navigation systems include GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BDS. Samsung has added Galaxy AI tools such as Now Assist, Call Screen, Photo Assist, and Privacy Alerts.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Battery

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 60W wired and 25W wireless charging. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and dual SIM options.