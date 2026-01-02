Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leaks Reveal New Camera Island Design And Upgrades: Check Expected Key Specs

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Leaks surrounding Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series have started surfacing ahead of its expected launch in early 2026. According to recent reports, the new lineup will include three models — Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. These smartphones are expected to succeed the Galaxy S25 series and bring design refinements, upgraded processors, and improved cameras.

Design and Build Details

Leaked images of the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra show the phones in black and white colour options. Both models appear to feature a flat rear panel and a flat metal frame. The standard Galaxy S26 is seen with a pill-shaped camera module with three lenses, while the Ultra variant appears to feature a more complex rear layout with two additional lenses placed outside the main camera island.

The bottom edge of the devices is reportedly equipped with the USB Type-C port, speaker grille, microphone, and SIM tray.

Expected Display and Performance

According to reports, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a 6.9-inch QHD Samsung M14 OLED display, while the Galaxy S26+ may offer a 6.7-inch version of the same panel. The standard Galaxy S26 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch QHD OLED display. All three models are likely to support advanced display features and high refresh rates.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to use Samsung’s upcoming Exynos 2600 chipset in select regions, while other markets may receive Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The phones are also tipped to run Android 16 with One UI 8.5.

Expected Camera and Battery

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a quad-camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor, alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 50-megapixel periscope camera offering 5x optical zoom. The Galaxy S26 and S26+ are likely to come with triple-camera systems, including a 50-megapixel main sensor.

The Ultra model is expected to come with a 5,400mAh battery with support for 60W fast charging.

Expected Launch Timeline

Samsung is yet to officially confirm the Galaxy S26 series, but reports suggest the lineup could debut in February 2026, with sales possibly beginning in March.