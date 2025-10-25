Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Likely To Debut In India With Qi2 Wireless Charging Support; Check Expected Display, Battery, Design, Camera, Price, Launch Date And Other Features

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra India Launch: South Korean tech giant Samsung has dropped its flagship Galaxy S series within the first two months of every year. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to debut in early 2026, alongside the Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 models. According to rumours, the device is set to be a powerful performer, featuring a Snapdragon processor. Meanwhile, leaks also suggest a major shift in the lineup’s dynamics, as Samsung is reportedly planning to discontinue its Edge series with this release.

Just a week after the design of the top-end model surfaced through a case manufacturer, Thinborne has listed new protective cases for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, hinting at Qi2 magnetic wireless charging support. The alleged case showcases a design similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but with slightly more rounded corners for improved ergonomics.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a thin and sleek chassis, offering a slimmer profile compared to its predecessor. The device is likely to adopt a camera island design instead of the floating lens style seen in previous models. It is expected to sport a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3000 nits. (Also Read: Nothing Rolls Out Android 16-Based Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta; Check New Features And Here's How To Install)

The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB internal storage, delivering smooth and high-end performance suitable for multitasking and gaming. The panel may use Colour-on-Encapsulation (CoE) technology and include a ‘Flex Magic Pixel’ privacy feature, which dims the screen at certain angles to prevent others from viewing it.

The smartphone is expected to house a 5000mAh battery with improved charging support compared to its predecessor, ensuring longer usage and faster power top-ups. The quad rear camera setup is likely to include a 200MP primary Sony sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. On the front, the device may feature a 12MP selfie camera for clear and detailed shots.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price In India And Launch Date (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is expected to be priced at Rs 1,34,999 in India. The smartphone is likely to launch in the Indian market alongside other models from the series by January 28, 2026.