Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra likely to launch in India with privacy display feature; Check leaked display, camera, battery, price and other specs

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price In India: The South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil its next premium flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, in India. Ahead of the official launch, several leaks have surfaced online, offering a glimpse of the features users can expect from Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone. One such leak suggests that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may introduce a new Privacy Display feature. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be announced alongside the Galaxy S26 and S26+ models during the same event.

According to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may come in White, Sky Blue, and Cobalt Violet colour options. These same colours are also expected to be offered on the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus models. It could be one of Samsung’s most significant smartphone releases of 2026.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specifications (Leaked)

As per leaks, the smartphone is likely to feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with high refresh rates and industry-leading peak brightness, protected by advanced Gorilla Glass for better scratch and drop resistance. It is expected to be powered by the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with 12GB RAM, offering faster performance and improved energy efficiency.

The much-anticipated smartphone may include a 5,000mAh battery and enhanced wireless charging support, including Qi2-compatible magnetic accessories for added convenience. Adding further, the display may also be strong enough to reduce the need for external screen protectors and could include a built-in privacy display feature to limit viewing angles and prevent shoulder surfing. On the photography front, the device is tipped to sport a 200MP quad rear camera setup and a 12MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Leaked security features and how it works

According to a report by SamMobile, the new Privacy Display feature has been spotted in the upcoming One UI 8.5 update, which will introduce improvements to Samsung’s Good Lock customisation suite. The feature is said to be exclusive to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. A leaked screenshot shows a Privacy Display toggle in the Quick Settings panel, suggesting it will be easy for users to turn on or off.

The Privacy Display feature is expected to use hardware-based technology to mimic traditional privacy screen protectors that block side viewing. Unlike physical privacy filters, which often reduce brightness and affect colour accuracy, Samsung’s solution aims to deliver better visibility without compromising display quality. (Also Read: Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite likely to launch in India; Check expected display, battery, camera, design, processor, price and other specs)

Meanwhile, the content viewed from side angles may appear blurred, darkened, or distorted, based on user preferences. The device could also rely on Galaxy AI for smarter privacy control, automatically enabling the feature when sensitive apps like banking or digital wallet apps are opened.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra India launch, price and sale date (Leaked)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to launch around Rs 1,34,999. The pre-orders for the highly anticipated Galaxy S26 Ultra could open within 24 hours of the launch, likely starting on February 26, 2026. They may continue until early March, with early deliveries in the first week of March and wider retail availability around March 10–11, 2026.