Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India: 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, AI features tipped ahead of February 25 launch at Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G Price In India: South Korean tech giant Samsung is set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25. During the event, the company is expected to unveil its next-generation flagship Galaxy S26 series smartphones. The launch event will take place in San Francisco at 11:30 PM IST, where Samsung will introduce its latest Galaxy S lineup.

Like last year, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to include three models: the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26+, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The standard and Galaxy Plus (+) variants are likely to offer premium features, while the Ultra model may bring top-end specifications and design upgrades.

The company could also launch the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro alongside the new smartphones. The company is teasing the upcoming smartphone as an AI Phone. Moreover, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to introduce several new AI-powered features.

These may include Perplexity integration within Galaxy AI, a new “Zero-Peeking Privacy” display, and advanced AI image editing through text prompts. The handset will probably come with Android 16 and the newest version of Samsung's One UI. In this article, we will guide you through the expected display, battery, camera, price, and other key details of the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone. (Also Read: Google Pixel 10a Vs Vivo V70 Elite: Display, Battery, Camera, Chipset, Price and other specs compared; Which phone should you buy in Rs 50,000 segment?)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to introduce a new privacy-focused display feature. This upgraded screen technology is likely to enhance user security and prevent others from viewing the display from certain angles. It is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. This next-generation chipset is expected to deliver faster performance, improved efficiency, and better AI capabilities.

On the photography front, leaks suggest that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature a quad-camera setup. It may include a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP secondary telephoto lens. Reports also hint at improvements to the ultra-wide sensor and enhanced zoom capabilities. For selfies and video calls, the phone is expected to offer a 12MP front camera.

The battery capacity is expected to remain the same at 5,000mAh. The device is said to deliver up to 31 hours of battery life on a single charge. Leaked images also suggest that the phone could charge up to 75 percent in just 30 minutes. (Vivo V70 Elite Vs OnePlus 15R Vs Oppo Reno 15: Battery, Performance, Camera and Price in India explained; Which one should you buy in India?)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: AI Tools and Upgraded Bixby Experience

The company has revealed that users will be able to edit images by simply typing what changes they want. The AI system will understand the text instructions and apply multiple edits at the same time. This will reduce the need for manual adjustments.

Samsung is also upgrading Bixby with One UI 8.5. The updated version will be more conversational and better at understanding natural language. It will be able to change phone settings instantly based on user commands. Adding further, the new Bixby will provide live web information directly within its interface, so users will not need to open a separate browser.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India (expected)

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to follow a pricing strategy similar to last year’s Galaxy S25 series. In India, the higher-end models with more RAM and storage could be priced between Rs 1,35,000 and Rs 1,70,000. The top-end variant in this range may come with 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage.