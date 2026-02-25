Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26+, S26 Launch Today: How to watch live stream of Unpacked event; Check expected AI features, price and other specs

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price In India: South Korean tech giant Samsung is set to unveil its latest flagship Galaxy S26 series smartphones today at its first Galaxy Unpacked event 2026 in San Francisco, California. The new lineup is expected to include the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26.

The Galaxy S series is usually the first major Android flagship launch of the year and often sets the direction for upcoming premium smartphones. It typically introduces key design changes and new AI-powered features that influence other brands in the months ahead.

Adding further, Samsung is also expected to introduce two new earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, designed to pair seamlessly with the new devices. The Galaxy S26 series will succeed last year’s Galaxy S25 lineup and is rumoured to offer several upgrades, including a new privacy display feature.

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, the company enters the new year amid increasing pressure in the premium smartphone segment. Competition from Apple and Google is intensifying, while the mobile industry is rapidly shifting towards AI-driven features and smarter user experiences.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series India Launch: Date, time and venue

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco, USA. The launch event will begin at 10:00 AM Pacific Time (PT). For viewers in India, this means the event will start at 11:30 PM IST. (Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a, 4a Pro India launch on March 5: Mini-LED Glyph Bar, 5,400mAh battery expected; Check specs and price)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch: How to watch the live stream

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will begin at 10:00 AM Pacific Time, which is 11:30 PM IST in India. The company will livestream the launch on its official website and YouTube channel, allowing viewers worldwide to watch the announcements in real time.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series India Launch: Pre-reserve details

Customers interested in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S series can pre-reserve the smartphones by paying a refundable token amount of Rs 999. The pre-reservation process began on February 11 and is available through Samsung.com, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com. Buyers can also visit Samsung Exclusive Stores and leading retail outlets across India to book their device. Those who pre-reserve will receive exclusive benefits worth Rs 2,699 when they complete the purchase of the company’s ‘Next AI Phone’.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch: AI features (Expected)

AI is expected to play a central role in the new Galaxy S26 series. The devices may introduce advanced features such as natural language-based photo and video editing, smarter on-device assistants with contextual suggestions, and real-time tools for writing, translation, and summarisation. They are also rumoured to include enhanced privacy display technology and AI-powered camera optimisation with improved scene reconstruction for better image quality.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to introduce a new privacy-focused display feature. This upgraded screen technology is likely to enhance user security and prevent others from viewing the display from certain angles. It is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. This next-generation chipset is expected to deliver faster performance, improved efficiency, and better AI capabilities.

On the photography front, leaks suggest that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature a quad-camera setup. It may include a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP secondary telephoto lens. Reports also hint at improvements to the ultra-wide sensor and enhanced zoom capabilities. For selfies and video calls, the phone is expected to offer a 12MP front camera.

The battery capacity is expected to remain the same at 5,000mAh. The device is said to deliver up to 31 hours of battery life on a single charge. Leaked images also suggest that the phone could charge up to 75% in just 30 minutes. (Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Leaks: Apple begins test production, upgraded 24MP selfie camera, A20 chip, deep red colour and more)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Price in India (expected)

The Galaxy S26 is expected to be priced between Rs 79,999 and Rs 82,999. The Galaxy S26+ may cost around Rs 99,999, while the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to be priced between Rs 1,29,999 and Rs 1,38,999. It is important to note that the higher storage variants could go beyond Rs 1.6 lakh, depending on the configuration and available offers.