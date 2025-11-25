Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra To Come With Bigger Battery Than Galaxy S25 Ultra: Check Expected Specs, India Launch and Sale Date

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery Upgrade: Samsung’s next premium flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is expected to come with a bigger battery than the 5000 mAh unit in the current S25 series. Early reports suggest that the S26 Ultra could offer more than 5000 mAh, giving longer screen on time and better overall battery life, especially as more AI features are expected to run directly on the device.

However, Samsung has not confirmed any specifications yet, but the battery upgrade is already one of the most talked about features of the upcoming flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Battery Upgrade

Samsung is testing battery packs larger than 5,000mAh for the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra. The exact size isn’t confirmed yet, but the company is reportedly evaluating several high-density battery prototypes.

This upgrade is likely meant to support more advanced on-device AI features, better cooling, and more efficient displays expected in the next model. Samsung may also use a new stacked battery design in the S26 Ultra, which increases capacity without making the phone bigger. (Also Read: HyperOS 3 Update To Roll Out For Xiaomi 14 Ultra Users In November; Check Expected Features And What You Should Do Before Updating)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Specifications (Expected)

It is tipped to feature a new 10-bit display capable of rendering over a billion colours, marking a significant leap from the older 8-bit panels. On the photography front, the smartphone may come with a suggesting a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto unit offering 3x optical zoom.

Under the hood, the phone may pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, paired with 12GB of RAM for enhanced performance. The charging department is also expected to improve, with faster 60W support that could reportedly power the device from 0–80% in just about 30 minutes. Adding further, Samsung is likely to expand its suite of Galaxy AI features, strengthening both on-device and hybrid AI processing for a more intelligent user experience.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: India Launch And Sale (Expected)

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy S26 series in late January 2026, with sales reportedly starting in early February.