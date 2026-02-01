Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to Launch on Feb 25: Cheaper price, 256GB base storage, Android 16 tipped; Check expected specs

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra India Launch: Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026, at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. Recent leaks suggest the company is planning a mixed pricing strategy for the lineup, with higher starting prices for entry-level models but a more affordable Galaxy S26 Ultra at the top end. The phones are rumoured to ship with Android 16 out of the box, running One UI 8.5 on top.

Meanwhile, WinFuture has confirmed that Samsung is dropping the 128GB variant, citing pricing details from Swedish retailers for the Galaxy S26 Ultra and other models. As a result, the Galaxy S26 series will start at 256GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display and be powered globally by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery or larger, with support for up to 60W wired fast charging, along with Wireless Power Share and satellite communication across the lineup.

The device is tipped to measure 163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9mm, weigh 214 grams, and include an S Pen as part of the package. On the camera front, the phone may sport a 200MP main sensor, paired with a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, while the front could feature a 12MP selfie shooter.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also expected to bring camera, battery, and charging upgrades across the lineup, alongside a smarter, AI-powered Bixby, a possible increase in base storage, and a refreshed camera design, as suggested by a recent image leak. (Also Read: Redmi Note 15 Pro+ vs Realme 16 Pro+: Display, battery, camera, processor and AI features compared in Rs 50,000 price segment; which should you buy?)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price In India (Expected)

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be around €100 (Rs 10,923) cheaper than the Galaxy S25 Ultra for both the 256GB and 512GB variants. In Sweden, the 256GB Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced at 16,990 SEK (Rs 1,74,534), compared to 17,990 SEK (Rs 1,84,700) for the previous model at launch. However, the 1TB variant remains unchanged at 22,490 SEK (Rs 2,31,000) for both phones. In India, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to start at Rs 1,59,990.