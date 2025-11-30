Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Tablet Launched In India With MediaTek MT8775 Processor; Check Camera, Display, Battery, Price And Other Features

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Price In India: South Korean tech giant Samsung has expanded its A-series tablet lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy Tab A11+. The tablet originally debuted in several global markets in September. It runs on the Android 16-based One UI 8 interface and promises seven years of OS and security updates.

Samsung is offering the Tab A11+ in four variants, covering different connectivity and storage options. All models are available in Gray and Silver colour options. The tablet comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and users can expand the storage by up to 2TB using a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Specifications

The Galaxy Tab A11+ features an 11-inch TFT LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. It is equipped with a MediaTek MT8775 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The tablet is powered by a 7,040mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging. On the photography front, it offers an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and a 5-megapixel front camera.

The Wi-Fi-only model weighs 477g, while the Wi-Fi + cellular variant weighs 482g. The device also comes with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. Adding further, the Tab A11+ supports DeX mode, allowing users to turn the tablet into a PC-like setup by connecting it to a compatible monitor and pairing a keyboard and mouse. In DeX mode, users can enjoy multitasking with resizable windows. (Also Read: Nothing OS 4.0 Update Rolls Out With Camera And UI Upgrades; Check Features And How To Install It)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Price In India And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 22,999 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 26,999 for the Wi-Fi + 5G version. The higher variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 28,999 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 32,999 for the Wi-Fi + cellular option.