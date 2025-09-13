Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Launched In India With Exynos 1380 Chipset; Check Display, Camera, Price And Other Features

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite India Launch: Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite in the Indian market after it was launched by the company in global markets. The newly launched tablet was unveiled by the company last month. It was showcased at a Galaxy Event on September 5, where the company launched the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. The Samsung S10 Lite comes with seven years of OS updates and security patches, allowing for long-term usability.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Specifications

It features a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ TFT display with a resolution of 1,320×2,112 pixels, offering a sharp and immersive viewing experience. It runs on the Samsung Exynos 1380 chipset and houses an 8,000mAh battery, ensuring reliable performance and long-lasting usage. The tablet is slim and lightweight, measuring 165.8×254.3×6.6mm and weighing around 524g.

On the photography front, it comes with a single 8-megapixel rear camera suitable for casual shots and a 5-megapixel front camera, making it ideal for video calls and online meetings. Designed with productivity in mind, the Tab S10 Lite supports a wide range of third-party apps, including Goodnotes, Clip Studio Paint, LumaFusion, Notion, Noteshelf, ArcSite, Sketchbook, and Picsart.

Samsung also offers added perks such as a one-year free subscription to the full version of Goodnotes, a 20 percent discount on Clip Studio Paint for the first year, and a six-month free trial of select apps. (Also Read: Google Gemini Nano Banana: How Many Free Images Can You Generate? 5 Viral Prompts Trending – Is It Safe to Use? Check Alternative AI Tools for 3D Models)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Price In India

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite starts at Rs 30,999 in India for the Wi-Fi-only model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher Wi-Fi variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 40,999. For those who want 5G connectivity, the base 6GB+128GB model costs Rs 35,999, while the top-end 8GB+256GB version is priced at Rs 45,999. However, consumers can also expand storage up to 2TB via microSD.