Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series Launched - Key Features And Specs

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series: Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Tab S11 series in global markets at its latest Galaxy Event. The lineup includes two models: Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. Interestingly, Samsung has skipped the 'Plus' variant this time. Both models get the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, paired with up to 512GB storage. They run on Android 16-based One UI 8 and are backed by Samsung's promise of seven years of OS and security updates. The Galaxy Tab S11 series also features 120Hz AMOLED displays.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series Prices

Galaxy Tab S11 (Wi-Fi) starts at $800 (around Rs 70,400) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It also comes in 256GB and 512GB options. Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (Wi-Fi) is priced at $1,200 (around Rs 1,05,740) for 256GB, $1,320 (around Rs 1,16,300) for 512GB, and $1,620 (around Rs 1,42,760) for the 1TB variant. Both models come in two color options: Grey and Silver. Buyers will also get free subscriptions to apps like Goodnotes and Clip Studio.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series Features And Specs

The Galaxy Tab S11 features an 11-inch AMOLED 2X screen, while the Ultra gets a 14.6-inch panel, both with 120Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits peak brightness. Both are powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Key AI features include Circle to search, Gemini, Sketch to Image, Note Assist, Drawing Assist and more.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has a dual rear setup (13MP + 8MP ultra-wide), while the standard S11 gets a 13MP single camera. Both have 12MP ultra-wide selfie cameras. Tab S11 packs an 8,400mAh unit, while the Ultra gets a bigger 11,600mAh battery, both support 45W fast charging.

The Tab S11 is 5.5mm thick and weighs 469g, while the Ultra is thinner at 5.1mm and weighs 692g. Connectivity options includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C.