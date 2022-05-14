New Delhi: In Italy, Samsung has released a new low-cost Galaxy S Tab. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) features a Snapdragon processor, a huge display, loud speakers, and a large battery.

On Amazon Italy, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is available for EUR 399 (about Rs 32,200). The tablet is only listed in a single 4GB/64GB Wi-Fi edition. Pre-orders are now being taken on Amazon Italy, and the Tab S6 Lite (2022) will be available on May 23.

The 8nm Snapdragon 720G SoC powers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022). The tablet has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded through a microSD card slot. The Tab S6 Lite 2022 is powered by Android 12 with OneUI 4.1 on top.

A 10.4-inch FHD+ (2000 x 1200-pixel resolution) LCD screen with S Pen functionality is featured on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022). A 7,040 mAh battery powers the tablet, which is charged by USB Type-C. Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features AKG-tuned dual speakers. For improved audio output, the speakers also enable Dolby Atmos.

The new Tab S6 Lite's cameras are unknown, however the previous model had a single 8 MP back camera and a 5 MP front camera, according to the listing. Wi-Fi, a headphone jack, and a S Pen are all included with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022). The tablet is 7mm thick and weighs 465 grammes, with only one colour option: Oxford Gray.