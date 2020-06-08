Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India –Check out price, specs and availability

New Delhi: South Korean Electronics manufacturer Samsung on Monday launched the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India.

The Wi-Fi version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will come at a starting price of Rs 27,999 while the LTE version of the tablet has been priced at Rs 31,999.

The tablet will go on sale across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and online portals on June 17.

Customers can pre-book the Tabet till June 16 at the above mentioned portals and retail outlets. For early birds, there are lucrative offers of redeeming either Galaxy Buds+ (worth Rs 11,900) at Rs 2,999 only or Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Book Cover (worth Rs 4 999) at Rs 2,500.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with immersive display and uni-body metal design. It comes with an in-box S Pen which has an ergonomic design that makes it as practical and comfortable to use as a traditional pen.

As the name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite weighs only 7.03 grams. The tablet features a wide and immersive display, with a 10.4-inch screen and narrow bezels.

It is powered by an octa-core chipset powering the tablet and 4GB RAM packed inside with 64GB storage variants. The device comes with a single 8MP rear camera with auto-focus and a 5MP selfie camera for video calling.

It houses dual speakers, with sound powered by AKG, Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound experience, 7040mAh battery claiming video playback time of up to 13-hours. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS support.