Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Fold 7, Flip 7, Watch 8 Series Expected; When And Where To Watch Live

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Samsung is set to host its bi-annual Galaxy Unpacked event today, starting at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM ET) in Brooklyn, New York. The South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and a more affordable variant, possibly named the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Alongside its mainline foldables, Samsung may also introduce the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

Moreover, the South Korean giant has already released beta versions of its next-generation update, and the upcoming foldables are expected to run One UI 8 out of the box, offering new features and enhancements.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Where To Watch Live

The live broadcast will kick off at 7:30 PM IST tonight (July 9) and will be available on Samsung’s official website, Samsung Newsroom, and the company’s YouTube channel. Notably, an event titled ‘Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: Official Livestream’ has been created on Samsung’s official YouTube homepage.

Samsung One UI 8 Features (Expected)

Samsung’s upcoming One UI 8 is expected to bring several new features and enhancements aimed at improving user experience. A key highlight is the introduction of Advanced Protection Mode, offering enhanced privacy and security controls. The Now Bar is also set to receive new additions for quicker access to essential tools and functions.

Audio editing is expected to get a boost with an improved audio eraser, allowing users to remove background noise more effectively. Split-screen mode is likely to be upgraded for smoother multitasking, while a dynamic effect feature may add more fluid animations and transitions throughout the interface.

Samsung's Strong Smartphone Sales

While Samsung’s smartphone sales remain strong, the company faces business uncertainty due to trade policies, including a proposed 25% tariff on smartphones not manufactured in the U.S. by President Donald Trump.