Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 Series Likely to Launch Today; When And Where To Watch Live Stream, Check Expected Specs

Galaxy S25 Series India Launch: Samsung is hosting its first Galaxy Unpacked event 2025 on January 22 in San Jose, California. At this highly anticipated mega event, the company is set to unveil its premium flagship Galaxy S25 series. The flagship series is expected to debut with the Android 15-based One UI 7 interface, featuring enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities. Notably, the series will include the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to run on Android 15, layered with Samsung's One UI 6.0, delivering a seamless and intuitive user experience. Powering the devices will likely be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor or a high-performance Exynos chipset, depending on the market, ensuring top-tier performance and efficiency.

It is important to note that the Samsung's flagship phones will arrive as the successor to the Galaxy S24 series which debuted on January 17, 2024. Moreover, the company may also shed more light on the much-anticipated Project Moohan—a new extended reality (XR) headset designed to rival the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest.

Where To Watch Galaxy Unpacked Event Live Stream

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will begin at 11.30 PM IST and will be live streamed on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and the company's official YouTube channel. Adding further, the updates from the event will also be shared on Samsung’s social media handles across X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and other platforms.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Pre-Reserve Benefits In India

Samsung has begun accepting pre-reservations for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series in India via the Samsung India Store ahead of the official release. Customers can reserve their spot by paying a token amount of Rs 1999. As a reward for pre-booking, Samsung promises benefits worth Rs 5000. Notably, Samsung has confirmed that pre-reservations will be open until January 22, 2024, or until the actual pre-booking phase commences.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to offer impressive specifications across its models. The Galaxy S25 will feature a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

The premium smartphone will house a 4000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support and a versatile camera setup, including a 50MP wide lens, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, and a 12MP front camera.

The Galaxy S25 Plus is set to include a larger 6.7-inch display, a 4900mAh battery, and support for faster 45W wired charging. At the top of the lineup, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will boast a 6.9-inch 1440p display, a cutting-edge 200MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide, 50MP periscope telephoto, and a 10MP telephoto lens. It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and offer storage options of up to 1TB.