New Delhi: On July 26, Samsung is likely to introduce its most recent, high-end Galaxy products during a widely anticipated mega-event. New folding phones from the Galaxy Z Fold series, maybe Galaxy Tab S tablets, and Watch 6 series smartwatches will also be unveiled at the event. These intriguing Samsung products will also arrive in India, and pre-orders have already started.

Even though the sale might not start right away, it is anticipated to start in the first week of August. Here's a sneak peek at some of the products that the forthcoming Galaxy Unpacked presentation on July 26 is expected to introduce.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 And Fold 5

The highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are among the cutting-edge smartphones that Samsung is scheduled to unveil at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

The new Galaxy Z Flip 5 has already been unveiled on the official poster, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be a more expensive model. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a bigger form factor, is brimming with cutting-edge capabilities, and is more expensive.

The Z Flip 5, on the other hand, is anticipated to get substantial changes, including a sizable external display that might allow running apps. According to recent reports, Samsung may improve the design and include formal dust protection, both of which were previously absent from their prior Galaxy foldable handsets.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a fingerprint scanner, according to the official poster, and Samsung will keep the sturdy metal frame. The newest Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC or the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC, is anticipated to power these upcoming Samsung folding devices.