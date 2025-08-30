Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025: Galaxy S25 FE And Galaxy Tab S11 To Launch On THIS Date; Check Expected Specs, Price

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025: South Korean giant Samsung has officially confirmed a Galaxy event scheduled for 4th September in India and globally, a few days before Apple will launch the iPhone 17 series on September 9. This event will feature “premium AI tablets” and a new Galaxy S25 series phone.

According to the company, the Galaxy S25 FE will run on One UI 8 based on Android 16. Samsung has committed to providing seven years of OS updates and security patches, the same promise it made for the Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy S25 series.

The Samsung Galaxy event will take place on September 4 at 5:30 am ET (3:00 pm IST). This event will be held online and available for streaming via Samsung’s official website and YouTube channel.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications (Expected)

The device is expected to sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. In terms of cameras, it may feature a triple rear setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video quality, there could be a 12 MP shooter at the front. (Image Credit: Vivo T4 Pro 5G Goes On Sale In India With Triple Rear Camera Setup; Check Camera, Battery, Display And Price)

The device could be powered by a 4,900mAh battery, slightly larger than the 4,700mAh unit on the Galaxy S24 FE. Under the hood, the smartphone is likely to run on the Exynos 2400 processor, which is expected to deliver improved performance over the lower-clocked Exynos 2400e used in its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications (Expected)

The device is expected to sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. In terms of cameras, it may feature a triple rear setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video quality, there could be a 12 MP shooter at the front.

The device could be powered by a 4,900mAh battery, slightly larger than the 4,700mAh unit on the Galaxy S24 FE. Under the hood, the smartphone is likely to run on the Exynos 2400 processor, which is expected to deliver improved performance over the lower-clocked Exynos 2400e used in its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Specifications (Expected)

The device is expected to come powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, with the option to expand further via a microSD card slot. The tablet will run on Android 16-based One UI 8.0 and is likely to feature advanced connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 support. (Image Credit: iPhone 17 India Launch Date Confirmed; Apple To Begin Sales On…; Check Expected Pre-Order Date, Features, And Price)

The device is expected to be powered by an 8,400mAh battery to ensure reliable usage throughout the day. For optics, the device is tipped to house a 13MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera, catering to both photography and video-calling needs.