Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Kicking Off On 9 July: Check The Launch Lineup For The Event

New Delhi: Samsung has officially confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will happen on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The big launch will take place in Brooklyn, New York, and people in India can watch it live at 7:30 PM IST on Samsung’s YouTube channel or their website.

At this event, Samsung is expected to reveal the new Galaxy Z Fold 7, along with new smartwatches and earbuds. The event’s tagline, “The Ultra Experience is Ready to Unfold,” makes it pretty clear that the main focus will be on their latest foldable phone.

From the teaser images, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 looks slimmer than any previous Fold model. Samsung says they’re aiming to make the phone more portable and easier to use, while still giving you a big screen. They’ve also said that the Fold 7 will come with new Galaxy AI features, like smart replies for emails, making it even more useful on the go.

Besides the Fold 7, Samsung is likely to announce the Galaxy Watch 8 series and the Galaxy Buds 4. The new watches will get extra health features with the One UI 8 update.

Samsung has a lot to prove this year, as it faces tough competition in foldable phones. The company might also tease a new tri-fold device or even introduce its much-rumored XR (extended reality) headset at the event. Fans are hoping for some big surprises and improvements, especially with the Fold series.