Samsung 'Galaxy Unpacked' Event To Kick Off On July 9: All You Want To Know

New Delhi: South Korean Electronics major Samsung has officially announced its second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025. The Samsung 'Galaxy Unpacked' Event will kick off in in New York on 9 July 2025 (Wednesday). The event will start at 10:00 AM ET (7:30 PM IST).

Samsung is expected to unveil the new foldable Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 during the event. The company has already released teasers for these devices on X.

Samsung has also introduced a pre-reserve offer on next Samsung Galaxy Devices. The company said that the Pre-reserve window starts today (24 June 2025) and will be open till 9 July 2025.

Check steps to Pre-reserve Samsung Galaxy device

• Click on the Pre-reserve button to add next Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass.

• Pay Rs 1999 using any prepaid payment options available on the pre reserve page.

• You will receive next Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass through email & message on your registered email/mobile number.

• Referral, welcome voucher, Loyalty points cannot be used for pre-reserve purchase.

Benefits of Pre-reserving Samsung Galaxy Devices

You will receive an e-Store voucher worth upto Rs 5999

An extra benefit upto Rs 5999 through e-Store voucher to spend on samsung.com or at Samsung Shop App (on selected products, read TnCs) .This benefit will only be availed once main product (i.e. next Galaxy) is added in cart and this eStore voucher is applied at checkout.

The amount, Rs 1999 paid to Pre-reserve your next Galaxy would be adjusted against the purchase value of the Eligible Device (i.e. next Galaxy).

If Consumer buys an eligible add-on product less than their pre reserve voucher (i.e. e-Store voucher), then he/she will lose the benefit of difference amount of the pre-reserve voucher.

If Consumer has added multiple eligible add-on products in a single cart, the pre-reserve voucher amount will be reduced from the total value of the eligible add-on products in the cart in the ratio of their product price proportionately.