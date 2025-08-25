Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G Gets Rs 42,500 Discount On THIS Platform; Check Camera, Battery, Design And Other Features

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G Price Cut In India: Good news for Android users! If you’re planning to upgrade your smartphone this festive season, the e-commerce giant Amazon has an exciting deal you shouldn’t miss. The platform is offering a massive discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G, making it the perfect time to switch to a premium foldable phone.

Whether you’re moving on from an older smartphone, upgrading your current Android device, or simply exploring a new brand, this offer makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G much more affordable. With its stylish design and flagship features, this deal ensures a smart and pocket-friendly upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G: Massive Price Cut On Amazon

The foldable smartphone, originally listed at Rs 1,21,999 on Amazon for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, is now available for just Rs 79,499 which is a massive discount of Rs 42,500 (around 35%). Adding further, buyers can get 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards if they are Prime members, and 3% cashback for non-Prime users. (Also Read: Apple Store To Open In Pune Ahead of iPhone 17 Series India Debut; Check Expected Launch Date)

There is also a flat Rs 1,500 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMIs of six months or more, on purchases above Rs 50,000. Customers can opt for No Cost EMI options and save up to Rs 3,579.76 in EMI interest with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. With an exchange offer, buyers can avail up to Rs 33,050 off, while without exchange, the smartphone is priced at Rs 79,499.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G Specifications

The smartphone features a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 720 x 748 resolution, while its main 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display supports an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The foldable device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. It is paired with 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB and 512GB.

On the photography front, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 10MP front camera for selfies. The foldable smartphone houses a 4,000mAh battery and offers durability with IP48 water and dust resistance as well as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.