Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Vs Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Price, Camera, Display, And Battery Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Vs Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Comparison: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is the latest entry in the clamshell-style foldable market, competing directly with Motorola’s latest foldable, the Razr 60 Ultra. Both models sit firmly in the high-end foldable segment, but which one should you pick? Let's find out. Here's the comparison of their prices, camera, display, and battery, to help you make an informed buying decision:

Prices: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes in two variants: 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB, priced at Rs 109,999 and Rs 121,999, respectively. In contrast, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is available in a single variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, priced at Rs 99,999, which is lower than that of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Display

Retaining the same design as the previous model, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 now comes with a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED edge-to-edge cover screen, with 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate, that wraps around the rear cameras. It also gets a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel (inner/main screen) with variable refresh rates up to 120Hz.

On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra comes with a 6.96 inches foldable LTPO AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. The external display measures 4 inches. It is a flexible LTPO AMOLED screen with 10-bit colour, and HDR10+ support. The main display gets Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic coating to survive scratches.

Camera

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes with a dual rear camera setup, a 50MP main sensor with optical stabilisation and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It also has a 10MP front camera. The setup is similar to the previous model, though actual camera performance remains to be tested.

In comparison, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra also offers dual camera setup at the rear, a 50MP main senser and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. It also get a 50MP front camera. Notably, the Razr supports 8K video recording, which gives it an edge over the Z Flip 7, which can only shoot in 4K.

Battery And Charging

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra packs a 4,700mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. Samsung’s Z Flip 7 has a smaller 4,300mAh battery and supports up to 25W charging. Clearly, the Razr offers better battery life and faster charging.

Processor And Storage

The Z Flip 7 uses Samsung’s new Exynos 2500 chip, based on a 3nm process. It comes with 12GB of RAM and offers up to 512GB of storage. However, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra uses the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It offers up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone runs Android 15 with Moto AI 2.0.