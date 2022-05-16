हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to come with 3x zoom camera? Check details on specs, launch date

According to a prominent tipster, the triple camera unit of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a 50MP primary camera. It will be accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to come with 3x zoom camera? Check details on specs, launch date

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is preparing to launch its upcoming foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 4 and it may come withAthe "best 3x zoom camera ever seen on a Samsung phone".

According to a prominent tipster, the triple camera unit of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a 50MP primary camera. It will be accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom.

It appears that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may inherit the main and ultrawide snappers from the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, reports GizmoChina.

The tipster claimed that it would come with the best 3x zoom camera ever seen on a Samsung phone. The leak suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will offer an improved photography experience.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch internal display. Both displays are said to be shorter and wider than the previous generation, the report said.

The internal display will have an in-screen camera, but its configuration is yet to be revealed. Also, there is no information on the front camera of the device.

It remains to be seen whether it will get the same 10MP front camera and a 4MP under-display camera.

The smartphone may house a 4,400mAh battery. It is expected to support 25W fast charging, wireless and reverse wireless charging. The device will not feature a dedicate S Pen storage slot.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SamsungSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 4Samsung Galaxy
Next
Story

Google to remove nearly 900K abandoned apps from Play Store

Must Watch

PT4M47S

Namaste India: PM Modi leaves for Nepal's Lumbini, will give a message of peace to the world