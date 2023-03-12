topStoriesenglish2582816
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 May Feature 6.2-Inch Outer Screen

The tipster also claimed that the Z Fold 5 will have the same camera module as its predecessor.

Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 09:00 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold 5, will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch external screen. The information came from the tipster Ice Universe who claimed that the upcoming Z Fold 5 will retain the same 6.2-inch screen size on its outer display similar to its previous three generations, reports 9To5Google.

The tipster also claimed that the Z Fold 5 will have the same camera module as its predecessor. The tech giant is expected to unveil the Z Fold 5 later this year alongside a new Flip device and Galaxy Watch, the report said. (Also Read: This Restaurant Gives Free Food To Customers Over 158 Kg Weight - Read Story)

Earlier, it was rumoured that the Fold 5 will feature a 108MP primary rear camera and an in-built stylus pen (S Pen) slot. The Z Fold 5 will also likely feature a "droplet" style hinge that will likely lessen its display crease. (Also Read: Open Account With Rs 250, Get Rs 2.5 Lakh At Maturity From This Govt Scheme: Check Return Calculator, Other Details)

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the company will not use Chinese foldable panels for its upcoming "Galaxy Z Fold 5" smartphone.

