Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 May Feature 6.2-Inch Outer Screen

New Delhi: Tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold 5, will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch external screen. The information came from the tipster Ice Universe who claimed that the upcoming Z Fold 5 will retain the same 6.2-inch screen size on its outer display similar to its previous three generations, reports 9To5Google.



The tipster also claimed that the Z Fold 5 will have the same camera module as its predecessor. The tech giant is expected to unveil the Z Fold 5 later this year alongside a new Flip device and Galaxy Watch, the report said.



Earlier, it was rumoured that the Fold 5 will feature a 108MP primary rear camera and an in-built stylus pen (S Pen) slot. The Z Fold 5 will also likely feature a "droplet" style hinge that will likely lessen its display crease.



Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the company will not use Chinese foldable panels for its upcoming "Galaxy Z Fold 5" smartphone.