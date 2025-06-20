Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Pictures Leaked, Expected Launch On July 9

New Delhi: Samsung is likely to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at its Galaxy Unpacked event, which might happen on July 9. Before the launch, some leaked pictures have shown the phone in two colors: Blue Shadow and Jet Black. There might be two more colors coming too.

Design and Size (Expected)

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be slimmer and lighter than the previous model, the Galaxy Z Fold 6. When opened, it could be about 3.9 to 4.5 millimeters thick. This thinner design is thanks to a new hinge, which also helps make the phone weigh less — around 215 grams, which is about 24 grams lighter than the Fold 6. Samsung is trying to make foldable phones easier to carry and use.

Bigger Screens (Expected)

Samsung usually makes the outer screen bigger with each new Fold phone. This time, the cover screen might be 6.5 inches, a bit bigger than the 6.3 inches on the Fold 6. The main inside screen could also get bigger, up to 8.2 inches, which means a better viewing experience.

Other Features (Expected)

The Fold 7 might be Samsung’s thinnest and lightest foldable phone yet — about 9 millimeters thick when folded. It’s also expected to have better AI features built into the system, including voice controls.

Possible New Version: Fold 7 Ultra

There are hints that Samsung might also launch a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, a fancier version with better performance and premium materials.