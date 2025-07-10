Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 And Z Flip 7 FE Launched In India - Prices, Offers, Availability & More

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in India. The Galaxy Z series features a 200MP wide-angle camera that captures 4x more detail, producing 44% brighter images.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 11:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 & Z Flip 7 FE: Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in India. All devices run on Android 16-based One UI 8 and offer AI-powered features such as Gemini Live, Circle to Search, and Generative Edit. The Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE are available for pre-order on the official website of Samsung, Amazon, Flipkart, along with all leading retail outlets across the country.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Prices

- 12GB/256GB - 174,999
- 12GB/512GB- 186,999
- 16GB/1TB- 210,999

It is available in three colors: Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow and Jet Black.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Prices

- 12GB/256GB- 109,999
- 12GB/512GB- 121,999

It also comes in three color options: Blue Shadow, Jet Black and Coral Red.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Prices

- 8GB/128GB- 89,999
- 8GB/256GB- 95,999

The more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE gets two color options: Black and White.

Pre-Order Offers

Customers pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 will receive a free storage upgrade worth Rs 12,000, while those who pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE will get a free storage upgrade worth Rs 6,000. Additionally, up to 24 months of No Cost EMI is available for all three models.

Ultra 200MP Camera

The Galaxy Z series features a 200MP wide-angle camera that captures 4x more detail, producing 44% brighter images. The 10MP, 100-degree camera on the main display expands the frame, so when users unfold their phone, it’s easy to capture group selfies and a wide area in a single shot.

Displays

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x cover display. It comes with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The inner screen measures 8 inches. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 sports a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED display with 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate. The inner screen measures 6.9 inches. The Z Flip 7 FE gets a 3.4-inch cover display and a main screen of 6.7 inches with the Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel.

