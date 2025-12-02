Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2991101https://zeenews.india.com/technology/samsung-galaxy-z-trifold-vs-huawei-mate-xts-which-triple-foldable-wins-on-camera-display-battery-and-price-2991101.html
NewsTechnology
SAMSUNG GALAXY Z TRIFOLD

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs Huawei Mate XTs: Which Triple-Foldable Wins On Camera, Display, Battery And Price?

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold features a three-panel “tri-fold” design, with a 10-inch main display when fully opened and a 6.5-inch cover screen when folded.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 03:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs Huawei Mate XTs: Which Triple-Foldable Wins On Camera, Display, Battery And Price?Image Source- X

Samsung has taken a bold step into the next generation of foldable phones by launching the Galaxy Z TriFold. The device features a three-panel “tri-fold” design, with a 10-inch main display when fully opened and a 6.5-inch cover screen when folded. The price of the device is expected to be around 2.19 lakh. 

The Z TriFold runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite “for Galaxy” chipset, paired with up to 16 GB RAM. The phone also packs a large 5,600 mAh battery. The design uses a refined dual-rail hinge system with a titanium-enclosed frame and an advanced Armour aluminium build — aimed at giving the phone better durability.

Huawei’s Tri-Fold Mate XTs

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Before Samsung’s debut, Chinese manufacturer Huawei had already introduced its own tri-fold device: the Mate XTs. This is the second generation in their tri-fold line, following the original Mate XT. The price of the device starts at 2.22 lakh.

The Mate XTs uses a 10.2-inch OLED LTPO display when fully unfolded, but can also be used in two-screen or regular smartphone modes — offering flexibility to switch between a tablet-like screen and a handy phone. The phone is powered by Huawei’s in-house Kirin 9020 5G chipset and runs HarmonyOS 5.1.

A noticeable feature of the Mate XTs is its support for the M-Pencil stylus — beneficial for users who write notes, draw, or use the phone for creative or productivity tasks. For photography, it offers a triple rear-camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor, ultrawide and periscope telephoto lenses, and supports fast charging via 66 W wired and 50 W wireless.

(Also Read: Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z TriFold, Its First Triple Folding Phone: Check Camera, Display, Battery And Price)

Which one stands out?

Display and versatility: Samsung Z TriFold’s 10-inch AMOLED + 6.5-inch cover screen delivers a smooth, robust experience, ideal for those who want foldable reliability and multitasking. Mate XTs offers more flexible form-factor options — smartphone mode, dual-screen, or full tablet-like screen — a compelling option for versatility.

Performance and software: Samsung’s Snapdragon 8 Elite gives raw power, especially for heavy apps and multitasking. Huawei’s Kirin 9020 with HarmonyOS offers a more integrated environment, especially for stylus-based note-taking or creative tasks.

Battery and charging: Both phones pack 5,600 mAh batteries. Samsung supports standard charging (45 W wired, 15 W wireless), while Huawei provides faster wired charging (66 W) and wireless charging (50 W + reverse charging), giving it a slight edge in charging flexibility.

Unique features: Samsung — build quality, high-refresh-rate display, dual-SIM, and water/dust resistance. Huawei — stylus support, charging speed, adaptability of screen modes.

What this mean for buyers?

If you want a foldable device with a polished build, high performance, and a large, protected main screen — and are willing to pay a premium — Galaxy Z TriFold could be a good choice. On the other hand, if you value versatility (phone and tablet modes), stylus support, flexible charging, and a slightly more budget-conscious tri-fold experience — Mate XTs may appeal more.

However, buying a phone depends on the individual preferences of buyers.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India
India’s Installed Power Capacity Reaches 5.05 Lakh MW, Renewable Energy Surges
sanchar saathi app
What Is Sanchar Saathi? Govt Makes It Mandatory On All New Smartphones
CBI
RG Kar Corruption Case: CBI Adds New Name To Chargesheet
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia Mediated Pak-Afghan Truce Talk Fails In Riyadh: Report
India winter 2025 forecast
India Set For A Chilly Winter, Higher Than Normal Amid Polar Vortex: IMD
Mumbai Police
Mumbai EOW Probes Rs 18-Crore Shipping Fraud Case Against Indian, Dubai Firms
Enforcement Directorate
ED Attaches 19 Properties Valued At Rs 1,268.63 Cr In Money Laundering Case
SIM
COAI Backs Govt's SIM Binding Mandate For App Based Communication Services
Chernobyl fungus
Chernobyl’s Mysterious Black Fungus: Has It Evolved To Feed On Radiation
Saksham Tate murder
Maharashtra Woman ‘Marries’ Dead Boyfriend, Applies His Blood As Sindoor