Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs Huawei Mate XTs: Which Triple-Foldable Wins On Camera, Display, Battery And Price?

Samsung has taken a bold step into the next generation of foldable phones by launching the Galaxy Z TriFold. The device features a three-panel “tri-fold” design, with a 10-inch main display when fully opened and a 6.5-inch cover screen when folded. The price of the device is expected to be around 2.19 lakh.

The Z TriFold runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite “for Galaxy” chipset, paired with up to 16 GB RAM. The phone also packs a large 5,600 mAh battery. The design uses a refined dual-rail hinge system with a titanium-enclosed frame and an advanced Armour aluminium build — aimed at giving the phone better durability.

Huawei’s Tri-Fold Mate XTs

Before Samsung’s debut, Chinese manufacturer Huawei had already introduced its own tri-fold device: the Mate XTs. This is the second generation in their tri-fold line, following the original Mate XT. The price of the device starts at 2.22 lakh.

The Mate XTs uses a 10.2-inch OLED LTPO display when fully unfolded, but can also be used in two-screen or regular smartphone modes — offering flexibility to switch between a tablet-like screen and a handy phone. The phone is powered by Huawei’s in-house Kirin 9020 5G chipset and runs HarmonyOS 5.1.

A noticeable feature of the Mate XTs is its support for the M-Pencil stylus — beneficial for users who write notes, draw, or use the phone for creative or productivity tasks. For photography, it offers a triple rear-camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor, ultrawide and periscope telephoto lenses, and supports fast charging via 66 W wired and 50 W wireless.

Which one stands out?

Display and versatility: Samsung Z TriFold’s 10-inch AMOLED + 6.5-inch cover screen delivers a smooth, robust experience, ideal for those who want foldable reliability and multitasking. Mate XTs offers more flexible form-factor options — smartphone mode, dual-screen, or full tablet-like screen — a compelling option for versatility.

Performance and software: Samsung’s Snapdragon 8 Elite gives raw power, especially for heavy apps and multitasking. Huawei’s Kirin 9020 with HarmonyOS offers a more integrated environment, especially for stylus-based note-taking or creative tasks.

Battery and charging: Both phones pack 5,600 mAh batteries. Samsung supports standard charging (45 W wired, 15 W wireless), while Huawei provides faster wired charging (66 W) and wireless charging (50 W + reverse charging), giving it a slight edge in charging flexibility.

Unique features: Samsung — build quality, high-refresh-rate display, dual-SIM, and water/dust resistance. Huawei — stylus support, charging speed, adaptability of screen modes.

What this mean for buyers?

If you want a foldable device with a polished build, high performance, and a large, protected main screen — and are willing to pay a premium — Galaxy Z TriFold could be a good choice. On the other hand, if you value versatility (phone and tablet modes), stylus support, flexible charging, and a slightly more budget-conscious tri-fold experience — Mate XTs may appeal more.

However, buying a phone depends on the individual preferences of buyers.