Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Technology
  • /Samsung India profit falls 36% to Rs 7,228 crore in FY26

Samsung India profit falls 36% to Rs 7,228 crore in FY26

The consumer electronics and smartphone maker's revenue from operations rose 1.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.12 trillion in FY26 from Rs 1,11,183.40 crore reported in FY25.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 10:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 10:04 PM IST
Samsung India profit falls 36% to Rs 7,228 crore in FY26
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Samsung India profit falls 36% to Rs 7,228 crore in FY26
2
3
4
5