Samsung Is Rolling Out One UI 8 Beta 2 Update For Galaxy S25: Check Features And Eligible Phones

Samsung One UI 8 Beta 2 Update: Samsung is set to release the One UI 8 beta 2 update, based on Android 16, by the end of last month, according to media reports. The new beta update is being rolled out for the Galaxy S25 lineup, which includes the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphones. However, South Korean giant Samsung has not officially confirmed the final release or launch date.

Notably, this is the second beta version released for the same series. Moreover, reports suggest that the One UI 8 update could be formally introduced in early July during the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung One UI 8 Beta 2 Update: Eligible Phones

At this big event, Samsung is also expected to launch its next foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7. The One UI 8 update is likely to roll out to Samsung’s mid-range and budget phones, including the Galaxy A55, A35, M55, and F16 from the A, M, and F series. Samsung’s latest tablets, like the Galaxy Tab S9 and the upcoming Tab S10 series, are also expected to get the update.

Samsung One UI 8: Features

The update aims to deliver both functional and visual enhancements, offering a smoother experience, smarter features, and a more refined interface. Multitasking sees a notable upgrade with the new split-screen mode, allowing users to partially minimize one app while actively using another.

Meanwhile, the core apps like Calendar and Reminder have been redesigned to simplify task management. New features such as sample reminders and quick entry options make planning more efficient. For those connecting their phones to an external monitor, screen resolution can now be adjusted up to WQHD, with added support for screen rotation in multiple directions, offering greater flexibility.

Furthermore, the One UI 8 Beta 2 update, sized at around 1.2GB, includes the June security patch. It also introduces a user feedback tool to assess interpreter performance and addresses several common issues — including Now Brief text misalignment, incorrect widget sizing on the lock screen, and fingerprint recognition failures. With the One UI 8 beta 2 update, the additional improvements include an updated battery widget icon and a fix for low volume issues during Bluetooth calls in vehicles.