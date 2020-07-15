Samsung launches 2020 line-up of Sound Devices in India –Check price, features and availability

New Delhi: Electronics manufacturer Samsung on Wednesday launched its line-up of 2020 Sound Devices in India with the all new party speaker, Sound Tower and premium Soundbars.

Sound Tower will be available in two variants. The MX-T70 is priced at Rs 42,990 while the MX-T50 is available for Rs 29,990.

Q Series Soundbars come in four models – HW-Q950T priced at INR 1,39,990, HW-Q900T priced at Rs 1,03,990, HW-Q800T priced at Rs 53,990 and HW-Q60T priced at Rs 35,990.

T Series Soundbars come in seven models – HW-T650 priced at Rs 35,990, HW-T550 priced at Rs 25,990, HW-T450 priced at Rs 19,990, HW-T420 priced at Rs 16,990 and HW-T400 priced at Rs 10,990. HW-T45E priced at Rs 19,990 will be available only on Amazon while HW-T42E priced at Rs 16,990 will be available only on Flipkart.



Consumers can also avail cashback of upto 10% on the new sound devices through their ICICI Bank and Federal Bank Debit and Credit Cards. Additionally, all Soundbars & Sound Towers will come with 12 months of warranty.

Sound Tower comes with loud and crisp sound quality with their 1,500 watt output, built-in woofer and bi-directional sound. These speakers offer Dynamic Bass, DJ effect, Karaoke and LED Party Lights.

The Q Series Soundbar comes with Samsung’s signature Q-Symphony technology. It plays surround sound from TV and Soundbar simultaneously, creating incredible audio synergy. The built-in Alexa voice service allows you to easily control your music, get information and manage your day, hands-free. The Tap Sound feature allows the music from your smartphone to be sent directly to the Q Soundbar, with just a tap, Samsung said.

The T Series Soundbar amplifies the TV viewing experience by providing 3D surround sound, anchored by a dedicated built-in center speaker that helps project audio content crisply and clearly. The Wireless Subwoofer customizes the movie watching experience by elevating the TV sound with powerful bass. Additionally, the T Soundbar can be connected to a TV with ease and without the clutter of wires via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

"We are certain that in the new normal where customers are spending more family time viewing content, our new range will enhance the cinematic experience,” Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India said.