Samsung launches Galaxy Buds4 series in India: Pre-order begins - Check prices, availability & more

Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Series In India: Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds4 Pro and Galaxy Buds4 in India. Priced between Rs 16,999 and Rs 22999, the Galaxy Buds4 series competes directly with models such as Apple AirPods Pro 3 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. It is available for pre-order in select markets, with general availability starting March 11. The Galaxy Buds4 Pro gets a canal-fit design for deeper sound isolation, while the Buds4 uses an open-fit style for a lighter feel. Both come in matte white and black finishes. The Buds4 Pro also gets a Pink Gold colour option.

Prices and colour options

Galaxy Buds4 Pro (Black)- Rs 22,999

Galaxy Buds4 Pro (White)- Rs 22,999

Galaxy Buds4 Pro (Pink Gold)- Rs 22,999

Galaxy Buds4 (Black)- Rs 16,999

Galaxy Buds4 (White)- Rs 16,999

Official statement

The company says these earbuds are designed using millions of ear data points and thousands of simulations. This helps achieve a more stable and ergonomic fit. Samsung India, in an official statement, said, "With the Buds4 series, Samsung unveils the new Buds blade design, a computational achievement based on millions of global ear data points and over 10,000 simulations. The Buds4 series features an ultra-sleek, ergonomic fit to deliver a more comfortable experience."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Features

The Buds4 Pro features a new wider woofer with a larger vibration area. This improves bass response and overall clarity. It supports a wide frequency range from 20Hz to 40,000Hz. That means deeper bass and clearer highs. It supports 24-bit/96kHz audio for more detailed sound. The tweeter and woofer combination aims to deliver balanced, immersive audio that stays true to the original recording. Noise cancellation also sees a boost. The enhanced Active Noise Cancellation can cut out everyday sounds like engine noise during travel.

Adaptive ANC and EQ automatically adjust based on how the earbuds fit and the user's ear shape. This helps reduce noise leakage and keeps audio consistent in different environments. For calls, Super Clear Call uses super wideband technology to improve voice clarity even in noisy places.

AI integration

The Buds4 series also brings deeper AI integration. Users can trigger AI assistants like Bixby, Google Gemini, and Perplexity using voice commands without touching the phone. The Buds4 Pro adds head gesture controls to manage calls and interact with Bixby hands-free.

A new blade-style design with pinch controls and a transparent clamshell case adds a premium touch while improving usability.