Samsung launches new range of storage devices - Portable SS 77 and internal 870 QVO SSD

New Delhi: Samsung, the South Korean tech giant launched a new range of storage devices on Saturday (July 18, 2020) called Portable SSD 77 and internal 870 QVO SSD.

According to Samsung, the internal 870 QVO SSD will be the world’s largest client Solid-State Drive (SSD) to boast a capacity of up to 8TB.

Portable SSD T7 will be sleek, with a compact design and the fastest transfer speeds currently available based on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard.

The business card-sized portable SSD will hold up to 2TB of data. It can reach maximum read and write speed of 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s, respectively.

"It is the perfect storage solution for photographers, console gamers, archiving users, media and business professionals," said Samsung.

On the other hand, the internal 870 QVO SSD is a second-generation quad-level cell (QLC) flash drive.

"The 870 QVO SSD is an ideal solution for general users who require terabyte capacity SSDs for improved everyday computing experience," stated Samsung.

Akash Saxenaa, Senior Director, Enterprise Sales, Samsung India said, "With a focus to deliver best-in-class products, our latest SSDs come with industry-leading speed, capacity, and reliability. While the Portable SSD T7 will match our consumers’ fast-paced lifestyle with its quick transfer speeds supported by NVMe technology and compact metal body design, the latest internal 870 QVO SSD will allow consumers to enjoy the performance benefits of an SSD at HDD-like capacities."

"We are confident these new SSDs will cater to the evolving needs of our consumers with their high storage capacity, quick transfer speed and superior-performance," he added.

Price:

The Portable SSD T7 is available in Metallic Red, Indigo Blue and Titan Gray, and is offered in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB sizes. The Portable SSD’s will be priced at INR 9,999 for 500GB, INR 17,999 for 1TB, and INR 29,999 for 2TB.



The internal 870 QVO SSD will come in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB models which will retail at INR 9,999, INR 19,999, INR 39,999 and INR 74,999, respectively.

Availability:

While the Samsung Portable SSD T7 is now available across retail channels, online and offline, the internal SSD 870 QVO will be available across retail channels, online and offline from July 20, 2020.

Warranty:

The Portable SSD T7 and the internal SSD 870 QVO will come with a three-year limited warranty.