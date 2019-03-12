Samsung launches online exclusive UHD TV line-up in India

New Delhi: Samsung India on Tuesday announced its online exclusive UHD TV line-up.

Samsung said that the TV comes with Super6 features such as Live Cast, Tune Station, Screen Mirroring, Lag Free Gaming, Real 4K resolution and 60+ Titles.

The 43 inch Super 6 Series UHD Line-Up has been priced at Rs 41,990, Rs 51,990 for 50 inch TV while the 55 TV will come at Rs 61,990. The TV will be available on Samsung Shop, Flipkartand Amazon India starting today.

Samsung said that for the limited launch period of March 12 – 14, consumers purchasing on e-commerce channels will be eligible for attractive offers and discounts on the Super 6 UHD series.

The latest UHD variants are also bundled with Smart Hub and Smart Convergence, Samsung said.

The all new UHD series has 4X more pixels than FHD TV. With Live Cast one can broadcast any live moment from any location on to the TV by using his/her smartphone. The feature enables the consumers to effortlessly share a live stream and further build on the entertainment factor.

Other features include Innovative Tune Station, screen mirroring that allows one to screen mirror the content from phone to TV.

With the Game Mode and Quad Core Processor the new UHD series lets consumers play games on the big screen seamlessly with high-quality graphics of UHD Picture Engine, Samsung said.



“The new range of UHD TV line-up meets the growing expectations of our consumers by providing a 4K UHD TV with host of smart features such as Live Cast, Tune Station, Smart Convergence and Lag Free Gaming. These beautifully designed TVs are also equipped to meet the changing content consumption needs, in sync with their lifestyle demands,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Online Business, Samsung India.