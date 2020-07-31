Samsung launches UV Sterilizer to keep smartphones and accessories disinfected; check price, specifications and other details

NEW DELHI: The South Korean consumer electronics giant Samsung has launched a new UV sterilizer with wireless charging in India that can be used to keep smartphones and accessories clean and protected.

It comes with a price tag of Rs 3,599 and will be available for purchase from next month. The newly launched device will help the users to keep their Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Buds and smartwatches disinfected in no time.

"The UV Sterilizer is a perfect and compact device to keep our personal daily belongings germ free, protected and disinfected," Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said.

The device has been manufactured by Samsung C&T, a partner of the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Programme (SMAPP) and is designed to fit a variety of device sizes so you can sterilize many of the products you use the most.

According to tests done by two independent certification institutes, Intertek and SGS, UV Sterilizer effectively kills up to 99 per cent of the bacteria and germs that includes E Coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans.

Among other features, the UV Sterilizer can be accessed with a single button that switches the device on and off. The device automatically switches off after 10 minutes, allowing users to sanitize their belongings.

The box comes with dual UV lights that sterilize both the top and bottom surface of items that are placed inside. The UV Sterilizer is spacious yet compact and easy to use.

The device comes in a sleek and compact design that can be carried around easily. The sterilizing box has been designed to disinfect essential items and even bigger smartphones like Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note10+, among others.

It comes with a 10W Wireless Charger that can charge smartphones, Buds or other devices, and charging continues even after sanitization is done.

Key Specifications

Category UV Sterlizer

Sterilizing Time 10 minutes

Certification WPC(Qi), CE, CB, FCC, KC

Charging 10W wireless charging

Outer Dimension 22.8 x 13.3 x 4.95 cm

Inner Dimension 19.6 x 9.6 x 3.3 cm

(S20 Ultra, Note10+ can be stored)

Weight 369 g

