Samsung One UI 7 Update: Find Out When Your Galaxy Phone Will Receive It

New Delhi: Samsung is all set to release its highly anticipated One UI 7 update, based on Android 15, starting in mid-April 2025. According to leaked details, the update will first roll out to flagship models like the Galaxy S24 series, with older devices following in a phased approach. The full rollout is expected to be completed by the end of May, ensuring that a wide range of Samsung users can enjoy the latest features and improvements.

Flagship Phones to Receive the Update First

Leaked reports suggest that Samsung’s top-tier smartphones will get the One UI 7 update starting April 18. The Galaxy S24 series, including the S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, and S24 FE, will be among the first devices to receive the update. Samsung’s latest foldable models, the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6, will also be updated on the same day.

Reports suggest that Samsung has begun beta testing One UI 7 on its foldable devices. Moreover, the company’s One UI Beta Program forum has listed these models, hinting that an official beta rollout could be just around the corner.

What to Expect from One UI 7?

The upcoming update is expected to bring several exciting enhancements, especially for Samsung’s foldable devices. Key improvements include:

Enhanced multitasking capabilities to boost productivity.

Smoother navigation for a more intuitive user experience.

Performance optimizations for improved battery life and faster operation.

Samsung users can look forward to a more refined, seamless experience with One UI 7, as the company continues to enhance its software for better efficiency and usability.