Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: Check expected features, eligible devices, release date, how to download and install

Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: Samsung has rolled out a new beta update for One UI 8.5 on the Galaxy S25 series, bringing minor tweaks and fixes based on Android 16. The update is 1.5GB in size and carries a firmware version ending in ZZAL, designed to improve performance and stability ahead of the next major launch.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the stable One UI 8.5 update, expected to arrive with the Galaxy S26 series. The upcoming lineup will include three models, including the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, offering an enhanced flagship experience. When the One UI 8.5 update becomes available for your device, you can download it to access the latest features, improvements, and bug fixes for a smoother experience.

Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: Release date

Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed a release date, but the One UI 8.5 stable update is expected on February 25, 2026, with the Galaxy S26 series launch. The fourth Android 16 beta is rolling out to the Galaxy S25, with a wider release to follow. (Also Read:Google adds quick ‘Remove Sexual Image’ feature in search to combat deepfakes and revenge porn; Follow simple STEPS to use it)

Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: Features expected

Samsung’s upcoming updates are expected to bring a host of new features and improvements to enhance the Galaxy experience. Users can look forward to a suite of AI-powered editing tools to make captured photos even more impressive, along with a quick settings panel, social composer, touch assistant, and more.

Galaxy AI will see further improvements, multitasking will be smoother, and the lock screen will get new options, including a ‘Hide content’ feature. Quick Share and Secure Folder are also redesigned. Additionally, several call and Bluetooth issues, as well as errors in AI Select, will be fixed for a more seamless experience.

Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: Eligible devices

The Samsung Galaxy One UI update will be available for a wide range of phones, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Plus, S25 Edge, S25, S25 FE, Galaxy S24 series, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 & 7 and Z Flip 6 & 7. It’s likely that more devices will be added to the list when the update officially launches. (Also Read: EPFO New App: Salaried employees to withdraw instant PF via UPI; Check features, limits and launch timeline)

Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: How to download and install

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Samsung phone or tablet.

Step 2: Scroll down and select Software update.

Step 3: Tap Download and install on the next screen.

Step 4: If an update is available, tap Install now. You can also choose Schedule install to update at a later time.

Step 5: The device will begin downloading the update.

Step 6: Once the download completes, your phone will install the update and restart on One UI 8.5.