Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015993https://zeenews.india.com/technology/samsung-one-ui-8-5-update-beta-features-release-date-eligible-devices-and-how-to-download-and-install-3015993.html
NewsTechnologySamsung One UI 8.5 Update: Check expected features, eligible devices, release date, how to download and install
TECHNOLOGY

Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: Check expected features, eligible devices, release date, how to download and install

Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: Fans are eagerly waiting for the stable One UI 8.5 update, expected to arrive with the Galaxy S26 series. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 06:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: Check expected features, eligible devices, release date, how to download and install Image Credit: Social Media/X

Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: Samsung has rolled out a new beta update for One UI 8.5 on the Galaxy S25 series, bringing minor tweaks and fixes based on Android 16. The update is 1.5GB in size and carries a firmware version ending in ZZAL, designed to improve performance and stability ahead of the next major launch. 

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the stable One UI 8.5 update, expected to arrive with the Galaxy S26 series. The upcoming lineup will include three models, including the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, offering an enhanced flagship experience. When the One UI 8.5 update becomes available for your device, you can download it to access the latest features, improvements, and bug fixes for a smoother experience. 

Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: Release date 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed a release date, but the One UI 8.5 stable update is expected on February 25, 2026, with the Galaxy S26 series launch. The fourth Android 16 beta is rolling out to the Galaxy S25, with a wider release to follow. (Also Read:Google adds quick ‘Remove Sexual Image’ feature in search to combat deepfakes and revenge porn; Follow simple STEPS to use it)

Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: Features expected

Samsung’s upcoming updates are expected to bring a host of new features and improvements to enhance the Galaxy experience. Users can look forward to a suite of AI-powered editing tools to make captured photos even more impressive, along with a quick settings panel, social composer, touch assistant, and more. 

Galaxy AI will see further improvements, multitasking will be smoother, and the lock screen will get new options, including a ‘Hide content’ feature. Quick Share and Secure Folder are also redesigned. Additionally, several call and Bluetooth issues, as well as errors in AI Select, will be fixed for a more seamless experience. 

Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: Eligible devices 

The Samsung Galaxy One UI update will be available for a wide range of phones, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Plus, S25 Edge, S25, S25 FE, Galaxy S24 series, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 & 7 and Z Flip 6 & 7. It’s likely that more devices will be added to the list when the update officially launches. (Also Read: EPFO New App: Salaried employees to withdraw instant PF via UPI; Check features, limits and launch timeline)

Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: How to download and install 

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Samsung phone or tablet.

Step 2: Scroll down and select Software update.

Step 3: Tap Download and install on the next screen.

Step 4: If an update is available, tap Install now. You can also choose Schedule install to update at a later time.

Step 5: The device will begin downloading the update.

Step 6: Once the download completes, your phone will install the update and restart on One UI 8.5. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ankur Mishra

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Hair Growth Serum
Serums for Hair Growth, Glow & Gloss
Usman Tariq mystery spinner
Usman Tariq hits back at chucker tag, warns India ahead of T20 WC 2026 clash
AIBE 21
AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Bar Council of India to start application from toda
Kajal Pencil
Kajals That Define & Last All Day
Technology
Delhi CA loses Rs 75k in WhatsApp APK scam: Fake bank app, SIM fraud exposed
Double Super Over rules ICC
South Africa defeats Afghanistan in Double Super Over Epic: Rules Explained
India-US Trade Deal 2026
'You've sold 'Bharat Mata': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over US trade deal
AIIMS
AIIMS positioned 6th in world hospital rankings 2026
women heels
Heels That Instantly Elevate Your Style
South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 highlights
Double Super Over cinema: David Miller stars as South Africa edge Afghanistan