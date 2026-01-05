Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: Galaxy S26 Series To Come With Privacy Display Feature; Here’s How It Works

Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: The South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to introduce a built-in screen privacy feature in its upcoming Galaxy S26 series with the One UI 8.5 update. The feature may be added directly to the system settings, eliminating the need for third-party apps or physical privacy screen protectors. It is likely to debut on the Galaxy S26 Ultra first and later roll out to other models in the Galaxy S26 lineup.

Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: What Is Privacy Display Feature?

According to the post shared by One UI, the feature is designed to block screen visibility from side angles, helping protect sensitive information in public places. When enabled, the screen becomes difficult to read for people nearby but remains clear for the user looking at it directly. This feature will keep messages, emails, banking apps, and work documents private, especially in crowded areas.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Unlike physical privacy screen protectors that permanently reduce viewing angles and screen brightness, Samsung’s solution is software-based. This allows users to turn the feature on or off whenever needed, based on their surroundings or the apps they are using.

Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: How Privacy Display Feature Will Work?

This feature will be accessible through the phone’s settings menu. Galaxy users will be able to turn it on manually or set it to activate automatically in certain situations, such as when they are outdoors, using specific apps, or enabling particular phone modes. (Also Read: Free Legal Help On WhatsApp: Government Launches Nyaya Setu Chatbot For Property, Divorce Cases; How It Works)

The feature works at the system level instead of relying on app-based overlays. This means it will apply across the entire phone, including notifications, quick settings, and supported apps, without requiring any extra setup.

Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: Key Benefits For Galaxy S26 Users

The Samsung Galaxy S26’s built-in Privacy Display adds extra security for everyday use. It helps keep on-screen content safe from prying eyes in public spaces, offices, or crowded areas, preventing unwanted shoulder surfing.