Samsung One UI 8 Stable Update: South Korean tech giant Samsung has begun rolling out the Android 16-based One UI 8 update for Galaxy S24 users. The new OS version was first introduced with Samsung’s latest lineup, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, and the recently launched Galaxy S25 FE. The One UI 8 update is currently rolling out in South Korea with firmware version S92xNKSU4CYI7.

The Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra users will receive the One UI 8 update with build numbers S928NKSU4CYI7, S926NKSU9CYI7, or S921NKSU9CYI7, depending on the device. This rollout comes after the update was first introduced for the Galaxy S25 series earlier this month in South Korea and has now expanded to more regions, including India.

​Samsung One UI 8 Update: Eligible Devices

The One UI 8 update will be available across a wide range of Samsung devices, including the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 series, along with the Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, and Galaxy S24 FE. It also extends to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung’s tablet lineup is covered as well, with support for the Galaxy Tab S10 series, Tab S10 FE, Tab S10 Lite, Tab S9 series, Tab S9 FE, and Tab S8 series. In addition, several Galaxy A-series devices are eligible, including the Galaxy A56 5G, A55 5G, A54 5G, A53 5G, A36 5G, A35 5G, A34 5G, A33 5G, A26 5G, A25 5G, A17 5G, A17, A16 5G, A16, A15 5G, A07, A06 5G, and A06, along with the Galaxy A73 5G.

​Samsung One UI 8 Update: Features

The One UI 8 update takes the help of Google Gemini to introduce context-aware AI, reducing the need to switch apps by automatically performing tasks based on user activity. It also learns from daily habits to provide smart suggestions, reminders, and shortcuts tailored to routines. (Also Read: GST 2.0 Goes Live: Will Smartphones And Laptops Get Cheaper In India From September 22? Know Reason)

Samsung is extending AI features first seen on the Galaxy S25 series, such as Generative Edits and Chat Assist, to older devices as well. The Now Bar and Now Brief have also been upgraded to support live notifications from a wider range of apps. A redesigned split screen, similar to Open Canvas on OnePlus devices, offers more flexibility than the traditional 50:50 layout by letting users drag one app to the edge, minimizing it while giving more space to the primary app.

The update also delivers personalized daily updates like traffic alerts, reminders, Samsung Moments, along with music and video picks and health insights from Galaxy Watch. For devices not yet on the list, One UI 8 is expected to roll out in December or early next year.

How To Download One UI 8 Update

Step 1: One UI 8 will roll out as a free over-the-air (OTA) update for eligible devices.

Step 2: Users will receive a notification once the update becomes available.

Step 3: To check manually, go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

Step 4: Follow the on-screen steps to download, install, and restart the device.